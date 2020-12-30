Gunman kills barber in Delta

A yet-to-be-identified gun assailant has killed a popular barber in Sapele, Delta State.

The deceased, Adams Amakel Eguvwese, was reportedly shot dead while receiving fresh air in front of his shop.

Eguvwese, 42 years old, popularly known by his salon’s name, ’10 over 10′ located along New road by Otite road junction in Sapele, was shot dead at about 5:45 p.m on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the killer armed with a shotgun came in a blue Toyota Corolla car without a number plate.

The man reportedly alighted from the car, approached and shot him, while the deceased ran into his shop, but the gunman followed him, shot at him again and ensured he was dead before he fled the scene in his car.

Adams was said to have been rushed to the Sapele Central hospital where he gave up the ghost.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said: “Yes, the police are aware and an investigation is ongoing.”

