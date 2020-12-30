EndSARS: Ekiti panel recommends N1.5m compensation for four policemen, two other petitioners

The Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into allegations of human rights violations against police officers has recommended over N1.5 million as compensation to six complainants including four policemen.

The panel at its resumed sitting presided over by the Chairman, Justice Cornileus Akintayo (Retd) in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital recommended the payment to six petitioners, “that complained about different forms of injustices and destruction to their properties they suffered during the last October EndSARS protests in the state.”

Justice Akintayo who read the recommendations stated that from the “oral and documentary evidence of the complainants produced through exhibits tendered as well as visits to the locus, the panel was able to establish the facts on each case and thus made appropriate recommendations.”

In the case of Inspector Omokhua Benjamin, the officer alleged that protesting youths on October 20 stormed the police station in Afao, Ikere and vandalised his golf three-car valued around N1.4 million.

The panel recommended N400,000 as compensation for Omokhua’s car and N50,000.00 for the personal property destroyed at the Afao police station official quarters in Ikere Ekiti.

However, the panel recommended that Omokhua should obtain valid vehicle particulars as a condition to collecting the money, adding that it was regrettable that a police officer was using a vehicle for seven years without valid vehicle documents.

The panel also recommended compensation of N400,000 for Inspector Yakubu Aminu who also revealed that is the car was burnt at the same police station in Ikere-Ekiti.

After the assessment of the vehicle, the panel recommended the sum but added that the officer must obtain his driver license before he would be paid the money.

In the case of Inspector Alabi Samuel, the panel recommended that the complainant be compensated with a sum of N170,000 for his stolen motorcycle at N100,000 and other property put at N70,000.

Also, Sergeant Adesina Kolawole was compensated with N130,000 for his damaged car at the same station but ruled that he should obtain current vehicle particulars on condition precedence to collecting the recommended compensation.

The panel, however, frowned at the attitude of using his official position to ride his car for seven years without valid current vehicle particulars.

