Is there a foolproof way of guaranteed methods to generate a high-quality list of sales prospects? Unfortunately, the correct response is “no.” However, at least three approaches seem promising enough to warrant investigation. One can find benefits and drawbacks to any option. Not every one of them will work for your unique method of producing sales leads. The trick is picking the ones that are the best fit for you and your business. Below is a quick breakdown of the two options so you can pick one to get started with.

The first option is to construct it on your own.

The first thing you need to do is create a profile of your ideal customer. This means you get to pick the kinds of businesses you interact with.

Afterward, you visit an online community where workers from these businesses can talk to one another (like LinkedIn, Facebook groups, Quora, GrowthHackers, etc.) Participating in local events and making connections will help you stand out more. You pick up on their concerns, perspectives, and worldview as you go along.

The next step is to compile a list of contacts, complete with names, companies, and, if possible, references to the individuals’ work (such as an article they published or a post they made) to use in the more customized portions of the email. While composing your emails, you actually “build” sections from scratch, visualizing the final product in your head as you go. In this article, we went into greater detail about the said method. You then employ means for locating sales leads’ email addresses.

+ Pros





This way is the method by which particular mailing lists can be compiled. Because you are doing the legwork yourself, you will know who your sales leads are. Sincere and authentic-sounding copy for your intended audience is now within your reach. Moreover, it’s efficient.

In the past, this is how we compiled contact information for potential customers to use in my most fruitful “cold email” campaigns. Those campaigns have resulted in lasting relationships. The advertisements have brought Email Oversight some dedicated clients.

– Cons

Naturally, this method is challenging to expand. It takes a lot of time, and the contact lists won’t have hundreds of names. Due to a lack of sales leads, it is challenging to conduct valid A/B tests of different copy variations.

Conclusion

However, it would be best if you gave this approach a shot because it is beneficial and paves the road to learning more about your target prospects and the mechanics of successful cold emailing.

The second strategy involves contracting out the collection of potential sales leads.

Some businesses offer outbound list building as a service. Another option is to hire an employee to handle this function within the business. That’s trickier than you would imagine. You should try Way #1 first, figuring out the sales leads list creation process before outsourcing it.

We don’t mean merely gathering email addresses. Obtaining email addresses is the most straightforward part. The person in charge of creating your list needs to know if the prospect fits your company’s ideal client profile. For your email personalization snippets to be practical, they need to know (or rather, feel) which information to select.

In addition, they should be able to arrange the snippets’ language in a way that reads naturally to the email reader. They should be fully integrated into your outbound strategy if at all possible.

+ Pros

The quality of your cold email outreach is maintained, and the time you would have spent collecting sales leads is returned, all thanks to outsourcing. As a result, you’ll have access to a talented SDR (Sales Development Representative) who can foster new business relationships, which could lead to further sales in the future.

– Cons

You may expect to pay extra when you hire a third party to handle your outbound list building. However, you will gain back some of your valuable time in exchange. Finding the proper person who can take your assumptions about lead generation for sales and use them to write effective cold emails is challenging. Furthermore, you will need to devote part of your time to adequate training at the outset of your collaboration.

Conclusion

However, in our opinion, this is the only approach to efficiently scale the creation of contextual prospect lists. Seems we’ve started a new phase; allow us to elaborate.

Contextual prospect list building, in our opinion, entails amassing contacts that are a good fit for your ideal customer profile and the targeted cold email marketing you’re making. By constructing your lists this way, you’ll be able to keep your emails extremely personalized while also making them suitable for automated sending.

A simple prospect database consisting of contact info (emails, names, and URLs to websites and social media accounts) can be assembled through outsourcing. And yet, you still need to figure out how to introduce your message. “Your profile caught my eye on Linkedin.” Oh my god, we’ve seen that way too often. In all likelihood, we all have.