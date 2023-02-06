Breaking: Supreme Court Affirms Lawan’s Candidacy for Yobe North

The Supreme Court has affirmed Ahmed Lawan as the authentic Candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

Justice Centus Nweze criticised Bashir Machina’s strategy in the lead judgment for bringing the lawsuit to the Federal High Court Damaturu division without providing oral evidence to support the allegations of fraud.

Recall the Court of Appeal, Abuja division affirmed the judgment of a Federal High Court in Damaturu, Yobe, which declared Bashir Machina as the genuine candidate for the APC for Yobe North Senatorial District.

