Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto

As preparation for the 2023 general elections gears up, a group called Sokoto Network for Good Governance has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, describing his style of leadership as unparalleled.

The group further, in a press conference on Sunday at the Sultan Maccido Institute for Quranic and general studies, Sokoto, also endorsed the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as well as the Governorship candidate of the party in the state, Sa’idu Umar.

While addressing the conference, the Convener General of the group, Comrade Faruk Gada, said the group decided to pass a vote of confidence on the governor based on his antecedent in office.

He also called on political parties, especially during the ongoing rally by different political parties in the state, to stop using vulgar language that can help promote unrest in the State.

“As ambassadors of peace and good governance, we therefore, call on the government and other authorities concerned, to closely be monitoring the speeches delivered by some of these desperate politicians and if possible apply sanctions, as at when due”.

While calling on residents to vote for Atiku Abubakar as the next president during the forthcoming general elections, the statement reads, “as a people, we have no reason to close our eyes and vote for a candidate with the mentality of entitlement, which sees Nigeria like a theatre of shows or rather a candidate whose record is not straight in the books of history.

“Nigeria doesn’t need any president who is not sensitive to the plight of the masses nor needs a leader with a mission other than that of the Nigerian project.

“Today, you and I know pretty well that one has to buy money he can use to buy food or other items for living.

“We celebrate light, same way we celebrate birthdays, we abandon our farms for fear of the unknown and there is no end in sight.

“Owing to these chains of problems, it has become a national duty for every Nigerian to vote for Atiku/Okowa ticket in order to rescue this nation from the shackles of the gladiators,” he added.