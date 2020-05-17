Groupfarma Cultivates 2,500 Hectares Of Premium Rice

Groupfarma, a brand owned by Timesellers Limited, an Agritech Company, is cultivating a total of 2,500 hectares of Premium Rice in Ogun State. Food Security, being a cardinal part of the Company’s vision, is the motivation behind the Project. Recently and rightly so, the Federal Government of Nigeria began enforcing more rigorously the ban on importation of rice into Nigeria which makes local cultivation and production of rice more attractive.

The Company has identified arable land for the cultivation of rice in various locations in Ogun State. On May 2, 2020, the Ogun State Government, represented by the Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, visited one of the locations at Eggua Yewa North, Ogun State.The visit was met with smiles as everyone present was very impressed with the efforts and plans of Groupfarma as regards agriculture in the state. Local farmers who have also been integrated into the Project were also present to express their excitement and readiness to profitably partner with Groupfarma. As Groupfarma is set to empower and greatly improve the quality of lives of farmers, the rice farm would be driven by the local farmers.

During the official visit to the farm, the Honorable Commissioner, Dr. Odedina expressed his joy at the ongoing project and stated that the State Government will continue to support Agric Projects such as the one Groupfarma is executing.

Niyi Ogungbade, the CEO of Timesellers Limited, while fielding questions from journalists present at the visit, statedthat Groupfarma is one of the leading Agritech startup companies in Nigeria because of its proven commitment to providing Agritech solutions and ensuring that local farmers and financial partners are able to have a profitable handshake. The Ogun State Government has demonstrated its unwavering support for Agriculture in the state, no wonder Groupfarma finds Ogun State as a suitable location for its Rice Project.

Groupfarma was recently ranked as the number one Agritech Company in Nigeria.

