BREAKING: Lagos discharges 15 more COVID-19 patients, total now 623

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, said 15 more COVID- 19 patients, comprising nine females and six males, all Nigerians have been discharged from the state isolation centres, having fully recovered and tested negative to disease in two consecutive readings.

The governor disclosed this on his Twitter handle while giving an update on the state battle with coronavirus as the Incident Commander, saying that the patients were discharged to reunite with the society from the state isolation centres in Yaba, Agidingbi and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to Sanwo-Olu, the patients were nine from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, five from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and one from Agidingbi Isolation centres, saying that the latest number had now brought the total figure discharged to 623.

“Good people of Lagos, 15 more COVID19Lagos patients; 9 females and 6 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Yaba, Agidingbi and LUTH Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 9 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 5 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and 1 from Agidingbi Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 623 the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” the governor said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

30 Staff Members Of An Organisation In Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus

No fewer than 30 members of staff of an organisation in Ibadan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a tweet on Saturday. He further disclosed that the state has recorded 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of… Read full story

Buhari Gets Madagascar Formula Against COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received Covid Organic, the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samples of the solution were delivered to him by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought them along as part of the traditional medicine… Read full story