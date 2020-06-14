Group urges FG to begin process for autonomous Yoruba nation

The Oodua Action Movement (OAM), has urged the Federal Government to commence a process for an autonomous Yoruba nation, as a federating unit in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, over the weekend, the Global Coordinator of the group, Mr Demola Edward, said the group would not hesitate to actualise an autonomous self-determining and self-governing nation for the Yoruba region if their request is not granted by the Federal Government.

Edward submitted that the ‘unitary structure’ of the country, had caused the country from. growing economically, politically, socially among other things.

He said the group which has over 2,000 members in more than 20 countries, would be willing to work with the federal government to achieve their desire with peace and due respect to other ethnic units within in the country.

“The coordinator said: “We demand President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately begin the process for an autonomous Yoruba nation as a federating unit in Nigeria, as granted the southwest region before and after independence in 1960. Should the Nigerian government fails to grant our request, we reserve the right to actualise an autonomous, self-governing and self-determining nation for the Yoruba region.

“We call on the United Nations, the government of the United States of America, the British government, the African Union, the European Union, the Group of Seven (G7) and other international government and institutions, to intervene and rescue the Yoruba people – a nation of over 60 million people – from slavery, biased subjugation, perpetual poverty and eventual ethnic cleansing.

“We are peace-loving and very resourceful people; it is our utmost desire to continue to live in peace within or without Nigeria and among the peoples of Africa and the world in general.”

The group called ethnic groups, especially in the northern region, to challenge the status quo and demand the same autonomy for a prosperous Nigeria federation.

