Tijani Adeyemi- Abuja

Barely few days to the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, a group has threatened to occupy the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters in Abuja until it comes clear on the allegation of forgery of the NYSC certificate by Mr Peter Mbah, the Enugu state Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Group named Total Support for the Rule of Law and Justice Initiative at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja accused officials of the National Youth Service Corps of attempts to compromise Police investigations into the allegations of forgery of NYSC Certificate by Mr. Peter Mbah.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Bar. Cynthia Mbakwe, called on the Director General of the corps, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed to intervene and save the integrity of the Corps from officials who have been compromised to delay the response of the Corps to the Police ongoing investigation on the matter.

The group stated that “We give the DG the benefit of doubt of not being aware of the shenanigans of the officials who are stalling a court-ordered police investigation and that the DG cannot afford to take a decision that will compromise the integrity of the NYSC, hence we call on the DG to direct for an immediate response to the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 7 Headquarters Abuja who the court directed to investigate the matter and report back to the police so as not to seem complicit in a crime he is not aware of.

” It is surprising that after close to three weeks a letter for confirmation was sent to the Director General of NYSC by the police, the NYSC is yet to respond to the police.

” We, therefore give the DG NYSC 24 hours to respond to the AIG Zone 7 Police Headquarters. Failure to comply, we shall mobilize our members to occupy the headquarters of NYSC until they do the needful”, the group stressed.

The group said, “We, therefore raise this alarm that officials of the NYSC, based on the alleged inducement of Mr. Peter Mbah are delaying the response to the Police in their investigation of the allegations of forgery of his NYSC Certificate which we made against him.

They further called on NYSC Director General to immediately save the image of the Corps and respond to the investigation of the Police and confirm whether the NYSC issued Mr. Peter Mbah with the NYSC he presented to INEC.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the group had alleged that Mr. Peter Mbah forged his certificate hence was not qualified to contest the election which prompted the court to order the police carry out a thorough investigation on the matter and report back.

The group also insisted that the NYSC could only be stalling the investigations because they know that Mr. Mbah forged his certificate otherwise they would have very quickly responded to Mr. Mbah in the negative.





They also reminded the voters in Enugu State that any vote for Mr. Peter Mbah would eventually be a void and wasted vote and also commended the people for looking beyond Mr. Peter Mbah to select a credible candidate to elect as Governor come March 18th, 2023.