Wale Akinselure

Support for candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor of Oyo, Mr Seyi Makinde has continued to swell ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The expressions, declarations of support for the candidature of Makinde from governorship candidates and members of opposition political parties have particularly increased since the conduct of the February 25 elections.

Among those who, despite holding stakes in their other parties, have aligned themselves with Makinde’s bid for a second term is governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Michael Lana.

Lana, on Tuesday, said he and his supporters arrived at the decision to support the PDP candidate having confirmed the credibility of Makinde and the need for the governor to have a second term to continue with his strides in governance.

Days before Lana’s declaration, the SDP governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Mr Bolaji Ayorinde also declared that he and his supporters had collapsed their political structures for Makinde.

Also, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Ogbomoso South, Ogbomoso North and Oriire federal constituency in the February 25 election, Jacob Adejumo Ajao, last week, threw his weight behind Makinde’s re-election bid.

Ajao said he was committed to the re-election bid of Makinde owing to what he described as the numerous achievements of Makinde.

Also, candidate of Boot party for the Oluyole federal constituency, Mr Badejo Omotayo, on Tuesday, pledged support for Makinde.

He said Makinde deserved another term going by his achievements in education, health, his management of the COVID-19 outbreak in the State among others.

The plethora of endorsements has also seen the respective State Working Committees (SWC) of the Accord and Labour Party dump their respective governorship candidates to declare support for Makinde.

While Oyo State chairman of the Accord, Honourable Kolade Ojo announced that the SWC of the party resolved to form a working alliance with Makinde, his counterpart of Labour Party, Mr Tunji Sadiq hinged its decision on that Makinde’s ideology aligned with that of the LP in the aspects of security, infrastructural development, agriculture and industry, health, financial independence, economic wellbeing of the people.

Days ago, the conference of deregistered political parties in Oyo also committed itself to work day and night for the reelection of governor Seyi Makinde.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan, chairman of the conference, Mr Kolawole Ibrahim said the forum comprised 35 political parties whose structures would be mobilised for Makinde to win the March 11 election.





Kolawole said the forum reached the decision in the interest of having progressive governance in the State led by Makinde.

He said the forum wants the trajectory of progress in infrastructure, security, health and economic expansion to continue.

Similarly, former Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Monday, called on residents of the State to re-elect the state Makinde who he described as the best and only option for the State.

According to Fayose, the people of the state cannot afford to throw away the baby with the birth water, arguing that Makinde like the late Abiola Ajimobi should be allowed a second term in office to consolidate on his governance strides.

In the same vein, Governor Nyesom Wike, while inaugurating the Ibadan airport aviation fuel dispensing facility and storage depot, on March 3, also held that Makinde had done more than enough for Oyo people to reward him with a second term.

