Group stages solidarity walk for Atiku in Oyo

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) coalition under the auspices of National Mandate Group, Oyo State chapter, on Wednesday, staged a ‘Freedom Walk For Atiku’ in Ibadan, the state capital in support of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

The group which comprises party stalwarts, youths, women and mobilisers from across the state were seen on major streets in Ibadan metropolis marching with banners to campaign for Atiku ahead of the February 25th presidential election.

On the streets to lead the Freedom Walk For Atiku were former Minister of State for FCT, Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide; former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Elder Wole Oyelese; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alh. Azeem Gbolarumi; Engr. Jide Adeniji, Director Special Duty, PCC, Engr. Femi Babalola (Jogor), PDP members, support groups, non-indigenous groups and National Mandate Group members.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, one of the conveners of the group, Akinjide said Atiku is a pan-Nigerian and one who will lead Nigeria out of her current socio-economic and political challenges.

“We will campaign for Atiku in Oyo on the basis of merit and on the basis of fidelity to our great party. There’s really no divide in the PDP. It is a fight for space. So, I don’t think the public should worry themselves because the day they make up, they’d be on television smiling and back slapping and calling each other brothers and you wonder why you wasted so much energy on it.

“Let us face what is of concern to 200 million Nigerians which is the five-point agenda to recover and restore Nigeria which Atiku is proposing.

“Our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar is promising to unite Nigeria, secure the country, build a prosperous economy, restructure and devolve power to the federating units, education system that allows our people to compete nationally and globally and these are core issues that are of interest to the Nigerian People.”

It would be recalled that PDP has been enmeshed in internal political crisis since the emergence of Atiku. Five PDP governors called the G5 have been calling on the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu to step aside following the emergence of Atiku who happens to be from the same Northern zone like Ayu.

The governors describe Atiku’s candidacy and that of Ayu’s position as the party’s chairman as grave injustice to southern Nigeria. Governor Seyi Makinde who is one of the G5 governors was conspicuously absent from the walk held on Wednesday.