Peter Obi’s endorsement: I wasn’t mocking Atiku, Wike clears air

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he was not mocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, over Peter Obi’s endorsement.

The Governor shed light on the intent of his public comment on the endorsement of Labour Party, LP, candidate by former President Olusegun Obasanjo stems from concern for the PDP.

He explained Tuesday, while speaking at Mgbuodohia Community Primary School, the flag-off venue of the construction of Mgbuodohia Road, in Rumuolumene Town, Obio-Akpor Local Council.

Wike mentioned that Obasanjo had served as President on the platform of the PDP, with Atiku as Vice President for eight years; consequently, “Obasanjo should have been in a better position to solicit the support of Nigerians for Atiku.

He said: “I meant no evil. I’m only worried as a prominent PDP member. A man who loves PDP should be worried. I was not mocking anybody. I was merely concerned.

“My prayer was, let Obasanjo remain quiet and not say anything. That was my prayer. But my prayer didn’t work. I prayed that if this man (Obasanjo) makes any statement, it would indict us because he was President under the PDP for eight years and worked with our presidential candidate. And the campaign by our presidential council is that our presidential candidate, during the eight years, did very well, with experience.”

Wike expressed shock at the reaction of people at the party adding that instead of them to look at issues critically and weigh what could be done to correct seeming wrongs, they were, instead, abusing him.

“What did I do? I didn’t do anything. All I did was express concern. If you care for this party, you should go back and ask what is fundamentally wrong?

“I am worried that we should do something and have expressed it, you are abusing me for telling the party that we should do something…”

The governor insisted that only those who love the PDP would be keen on ensuring nothing untoward happens to the party.





Wike described the people who are abusing him as jobbers and political flirts who jump from one party to another.

He said: “They are not bothered. But those of us who, since 1998, joined this party contributed to its survival until now. We keep shouting always when we see danger coming.

“Abuses upon abuses! It will not change anything. Rather, it will spoil more things. What you don’t know, ask people! Seek advice. People will help you solve the problem.”

Wike noted that abusing members of the Integrity Group of the PDP will only complicate the lingering crisis in the party, even as he cautioned persons issuing threats of possible punitive action against G5 governors to perish the thought.

He says, “nobody can drive us from this house, which we have built. All of us will fight here. So, if anybody thinks that you can just sit in your house and dish out orders, it will not work. The house will collapse on you. So, you better think twice.”