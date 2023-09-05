There was commotion in Mile 2 area of Lagos State in the early hours of Tuesday as residents barricaded the road, distorting the free flow of traffic.

According to an 18-second video which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and shared by @Gidi_Traffic, the Mile 2 was blocked with residents burning tyres on the road. Also, a voice was heard in the video advising commuters to avoid the area.

Reacting to the video going viral, the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said a patrol team of the Command is currently at the scene to restore normalcy.

“That claim cannot be confirmed yet. Information is still sketchy.

“However, I can confirm that police patrol teams have arrived the scene, obstacles are being cleared and free flow of traffic picking up again.

“Further updates to follow…”

However, the actual cause of the incident could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

