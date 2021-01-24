Group enlightens students on career in Ile-Ife

As part of its plans to position students for career opportunities and empowerment, a humanitarian outfit, Future Edge Initiative, has organised a symposium for secondary school students in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The symposium which held on Tuesday had scholars invited to speak with students on how to position and maximise opportunities in an era characterised by digital developments. Two of the resource persons, Adebimpe Adegbite and Olamide Eniola, both Fullbright scholars, emphasised that many opportunities abound without relying on human connections.

Speaking with journalists after the symposium, the programme lead, Tomiwa Latunde, disclosed that the initiative was borne out of the passion to see young minds get it early in life.

“Future Edge Initiative was fuelled by the passion to see young people define their careers early in life, gain enlightenment to access and opportunities and ultimately position themselves to thrive in a dynamic era which is increasingly emphasising skill over certification.

“The plan is that we will continue to reach and enlighten as many youths as possible across the country with Ile-Ife a starting point,” Latunde added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE