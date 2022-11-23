Group donates relief materials to flood victims in Jigawa

An Abuja-based group, Association of Power Bike Riders Nigeria International (JeJe Riders) in collaboration with Natore chemical company has donated relief materials to flood victims in Jigawa state.

Presenting the donation to the Jigawa state government, the chairman Board of Trustees and National President of the JeJe Riders, Mr Tizehe Ibrahim Mathew said, the materials are aimed at relieving the suffering of the victims as a result of the flood disaster.

The BOT chairman represented by Dr Muhammed Garba Mainasara also sympathised with victims who lost their loved ones/properties and were displaced by the disaster.

He explained that “We are presenting this donation as part of the charity activities we are carrying in collaboration with Natore chemical company and other partners.”

According to him “JeJe Riders is a group of tourists but we have many charity and community programs for supporting less privilege, complementing government effort in promoting digital literacy, education, public healthcare service delivery and fight against rape, drug abuse and related awful act in the society.”

He explained that the food items delivered to the Jigawa state government included 200 bags of 120kg of Maize, and 200 cartons of noodles, among others.

Receiving the materials, the state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Namadi thanked the group for the donation and also identified with the people of the state in this critical time when the flood killed over 130, displace over 100,000 families, and wished away over 14,000 hectares of farmland.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to join hands with all partners and experts in finding a lasting solution to the perennial disaster.

