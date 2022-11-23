9 things a husband should do for his wife during pregnancy

Marriage brings two people together, who then take on life as one. Every responsibility in a marriage should be shared by the husband and wife, and this goes for raising a child as well. Although the roles and responsibilities between parents can change according to the dynamics of each couple, both parents are equally responsible during a pregnancy.

Helping your wife have a smooth pregnancy is a matter of fulfilling your responsibility as a loyal husband and father-to-be. As a husband, you might wonder how you can help your wife sail through her pregnancy as smoothly as possible. According to parenting.firstcry.com, these are the things husbands should do for their wives during pregnancy.

1. Educate yourself

At times, just knowing and understanding what your wife is going through is a huge step. So educate yourself about the things that happen during pregnancy. There are a lot of things that need to be taken care of when your wife is pregnant. So read up on food habits, clothes, or more serious things such as supplement intake and morning sickness so you can support your wife.

2. Help If she struggles with morning sickness

Morning sickness can be a painful experience that can tire a woman out in no time. As a husband, you need to support your wife during this time. Encourage her, stand by her side, and make her feel comfortable. Set up a resting space for her so she can relax whenever the morning sickness hits.

3. Be sensitive

Things will change in the next few months. There will be mood swings, emotional struggles, pain, and so on. During this time, these shifts are natural, so learn to be patient when your wife goes through these changes. Be sensitive to her requests and always respond with kindness. This will make her feel gratitude toward you.

4. Encourage and support her

Your wife needs support and encouragement at this stage of her life. Pregnancy is a time of several ups and downs. On the one hand, she is happy and excited; on the other hand, there are physical changes, uncertainties, and fear. During the journey that is her pregnancy, you must encourage her and remind her that you are with her and that she need not worry.

5. Be flexible

Your wife may need a lot more from you on some days. This can be tough for a working husband. There might be times when you may have to change your plans or even cancel them to be there for your wife, so consider that as a possibility during her pregnancy. Try scheduling your informal meetings with friends according to your wife’s needs, and do not hesitate to ask for flexible work hours now and then so you can spend time with your wife. This way, you can be there for her when she needs you.

6. Cook with her

A lot of things seem like Herculean tasks during pregnancy, and cooking is one of them. Get involved in the kitchen and make the things she would make. She will appreciate the gesture and it will lighten up her load too, thus making her well-rested and calmer. Do not hesitate to take up the duty fully either!





7. Be there for her

Pregnant women are often asked to take ample rest and not strain themselves. This is why a number of them end up going to their parents’ place, as it is assumed to be a safe space. As important as that is, make sure that you remain in constant touch. If possible, be with her until the eighth month of her pregnancy and take up responsibilities together.

8. Plan with her

Awaiting your child’s birth is exciting. As a responsible couple, you must plan for the future so that you are ready when your baby arrives.

Make plans with your wife and discuss all the important things. This will encourage her and remind her that you two are indeed in this together. This is also the time you should start thinking of names for your little one.

9. Take up house chores

Taking up responsibilities around the house is an important way of showing support for your wife. Help her with the little things that she may need help with, but also take up some of the labour without her having to say it. By taking up some of her emotional labour, you will make her calm and happy.

