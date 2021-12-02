Group counsels students on academic pursuit, career choice

A socio-development group, Okeogun Community Development Forum (CDF), has organised a career talk programme for public secondary school students in Kishi, Irepo Local Government Area, and Igbeti in Olorunsogo Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The programme, according to the CDF, was aimed at enlightening students in the local government areas on how to actualise their academic dreams.

The first phase of the programme which was held at Kishi Community Grammar School highlighted keys to maintaining positive mindsets for personal development.

Retired principals in the state, Mr Oladeji M.O. and Mr Balogun Johnson, who were speakers at the event, delivered lectures on the topic: “Youth and Social Vices and Passing Examination Without Tears.”

Public secondary schools in Igbeti and its environs which participated in the second phase of the event held on Wednesday, 17 November, at the UMCA Ogunbode Memorial Grammar School, Igbeti, were Muslim Community Grammar School, Islamic High School, SILOAM High School, Gbadamosi Memorial High School and the host school.

The socio-development group which organised the event for the students comprised youngsters from 10 local government areas in Oyo State and was coordinated by Messrs Eegundiran Biodun, Peter Adesope, Ogunleye Samuel, among others.

Certificates of attendance and recommendation were given to all the representatives of the participating schools and dignitaries at the events.

