Young Leaders Network (YLN), a CSO, has condemned in strong terms, the gruesome killing of a 500-Level Geology student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi at Yelwa.

The CSO also condemned what it called the inconsiderate actions taken by the leadership of the University in response to the protest staged by the aggrieved students of the University.

The CSO in a press statement signed by Its Executive Director, Seun Justin Onarinde, stated that, “It will be recalled as reported by credible media channels like Punch, whistlers that Mr. Joseph Agabaidu, a 500-level student of Geology, was stabbed by a robbery gang on Saturday evening at about 7:00 pm in Yelwa Tudu, a community less than a kilometre from the ATBU Yalwa Campus.”

According to the CSO, “This attack no doubt is one of the numerous others suffered by the University communities and residents within the State metropolis. This incident also revealed the security of lives and properties in the metropolis that hosts about three Tertiary Institutions (Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Federal Polytechnics Bauchi, and College of Agriculture, Bauchi).”

“Young Leaders Network condemns in its entirety the evil act of taking one’s life as perpetrated against a promising final-year student, a great asset to the nation and a pillar to his family,” the release further contained.

The CSO stated further that,”We, therefore, call on law enforcement agencies especially the Nigerian Police Force to double up the efforts to curb the activities of violent and extremist gangs that have gained a new occupation of breaking into people’s homes, harming, and destroying properties of innocent residents and students.”

It added that,”We hope the perpetrators of this evil act be found and brought to book. We also call for improved coordination among the State’s security agencies (Nigerian Police Force, NSCDC, etc), local security groups, and the management of the Tertiary Institutions to ensure the safety of all students and staff of the Tertiary Institutions.”

“We are all custodians in the security of our students who left their homes to reside in our communities. Young Leaders Network also strongly condemns the response of the management of ATBU to the protest staged by the aggrieved students in response not only to the killing but to the attack of other students in the host communities,” It stressed.

According to the CSO,”It may be recalled that yesterday (Monday), the University released a memo directing the students to vacate both campuses of the university with immediate effect. YLN believes strongly that a reputable institution like ATBU should be considerate of the safety and security of the thousands of students they sent off from the hostel; many of whom traveled from far and near without relatives to stay with.”

It added that,”The school also understands the financial state of the students who couldn’t afford hotel accommodation for the one week of lectures. The action of dismissing students impromptu has brought untold hardships on both students and their parents while also exposing them to danger.”

