The Management of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has elected Professors Sani Usman Kunya and Ahmad Sarki Fagam as Deputy Vice Chancellors Academics and Administration respectively.

In its special meeting held on Tuesday, 22nd August, the two Professors emerged after a keen contest against Professors Nanmwa Voncir and Samaila Idi Ningi, respectively.

After the election, which was supervised by the Chairman of the Senate, Vice Chancellor, Professor Mohammad Ahmad Abdulazeez, Sani Kunya won over Professor Nanmwa Voncir to clinch the post.

In the same vein, Professor Ahmed Sarki Fagam won over Professor Samaila Idi Ningi to emerge as the new DVC Admin. Both Deputy Vice-Chancellors will serve a renewable term of two years as contained in a statement by Zailani Bappa, a Director in the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

During the same sitting, the Senate re-elected Professor Sulaiman Dangana Abdul to serve as the Dean of post-graduate School for another two years after his win over his co-contestant, Professor Aroke O. Umar.

Meanwhile, the Senate also confirmed Professor Nasir Murtala for another term of two years as the Director of the Directorate of Entrepreneurship while Professor Fatima A. Sawa was equally confirmed for another two years as the Director of the Directorate for Innovation, Research and Development while Professor Gotrim Wuritka is elected as the new Director for the Industrial Training Co-ordinating Unit.

