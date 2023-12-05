Gunmen suspected to be bandits last Saturday killed the driver of a commercial bus and abducted 8 passengers between Luma and Babana in Borgu local Government area of Niger.

The incident happened when the deceased and others were returning from the installation of the Chairman of Borgu Kingmakers and Chief priest Bakarabonde had attended an event which took place same day.

It was gathered that the driver of the bus in which those kidnapped were, the driver of the bus was said to have been the only person killed while a female passenger in the bus who was allegedly covered with blood pretended to have died making the gunmen leave her.

It was also gathered from the source that the kidnappers also set the vehicle in which their victims were traveling on fire.

When contacted the Chairman of Borgu local government council, Alhaji Suleiman Yerima confirmed the incident, describing the incident as “unfortunate” adding that according to protocol he had informed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Hamidu Jantabo, who will pass the information to ”All relevant authorities”.

Yerima disclosed that the bandits have made contact with the local government demanding for N17million ransom saying ”Where will I get N17million”.

The Council boss advised motorists plying the roads in the local government, especially in the night to alert the local vigilantes who will provide them adequate security.

