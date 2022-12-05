Group charges CAC on registration of companies

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has been charged to regulate its activities in order to stop illegal companies from being registered.

Governor of the Ibadan Southwest special (a tailoring union), Mr Oladele Obisesan, pointed out this during the annual tailors day held at Genesis Hall, Ibadan.

He noted that the registration of companies must follow due process so as to promote efficiency, saying that certificates must not be issued to people to run their companies without recourse to professional competence.

“It’s saddening to note that some people have their outfits registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) without knowing the rudiments of the profession they claimed to specialise in.

“We do categorise these people as ‘a striker’ and CAC needs to come to our aid to stop this abnormality before it’s too late.

“Also, before a certificate can be approved for an individual or group, the issue of professionalism must not be compromised.

“Having quacks flaunting CAC certificates is not helping our profession. Unfortunately, people in government don’t help matters too because they also patronise these quacks rather than our members who are professionally qualified. In fact, our members do attend a series of training on a quarterly basis to upgrade their knowledge,” Afolabi said.

Chairman of the event, Mr Oluwatoyin Olaofe, lauded the association for its steadfastness towards ensuring professionalism in the industry.

He said tailoring is a lucrative profession that can never go into oblivion, saying the body has been outstanding in discharging its duties.

“I must support the cause of this union by encouraging the government to always patronise the real tailors and not quacks. If you don’t belong to any association, you are not recognised as a tailor.

“Before you call yourself a tailor, you must meet the requirements.

“As far as I’m concerned, a tailoring job is very important because anywhere you go in the world; one of the cultures you want to portray is your outfit; the clothes that your tailor-designed for you,” Olaofe said.

