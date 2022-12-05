It’s getting more difficult to abstain from sex — Jenifa Diary’s Toyo Baby

Popular Nollywood actress, Juliana Oluwatobiloba Olayode also known as Toyo baby has cried out over her sexual struggles in the past few months.

The former Jenifa Diary’s cast took to her Instagram page to lament in a video over her sexual urges, saying she no longer understands her body.

According to her, it is getting difficult to abstain from sex as everything in her head screams sex and sex only.

She said, “Your dearest sister has been going through a lot and my body has been doing ghish ghish, fighting against me and it is almost as if I don’t know my body again. And I’m like hold on, where did my body go?

“It is getting more difficult to abstain from sex. My God, everything in my head is screaming sex and I’m like what. You don’t know that the pressure you go through, I also go through it and probably even worse.”

Captioning the video, she wrote, “I have never struggled sexually like I have these past few months. The temptations were HUGE!! AMBIGUOUS!!! 😂😂 I was almost thinking I was bewitched, I think say person jazz me…”

She further disclosed that the essence of the post was to encourage people that abstaining from sex doesn’t mean she possesses any superpower, as she is just a human with flesh like everyone else.

“I decided to share my struggles, just to encourage at least one person and so some of y’all who think I have superpowers would know that I have flesh and blood just like y’all and abstaining from sex /staying sexually pure is a decision I have to constantly make every day.”

“This is also to encourage somebody who is almost giving up on this journey to hang in there, remember WHY you started, and draw strength from God and His word.”

She however revealed that she is already thinking of getting married as a permanent solution to her incessant sexual urge.