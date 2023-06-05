A group, Coalition of Christian Youth Groups has berated the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) for congratulating President Bola Tinubu on his swearing-in.

The group described the congratulatory message as “mere expressions of personal goodwill by a group of individuals who rode on the privilege of their office to subvert the will of the Christian Community in Nigeria.”

In a press statement on Monday jointly signed by the group’s Coordinator, Nath Bitrus and the Secretary, Agape Enioluwa noted that “Congratulating those who rode to power on a stolen mandate through widespread electoral frauds, is akin to endorsing illegality, and granting legitimacy to illegitimacy.”

“We find those smuggled congratulatory messages misplaced, misguided, provocative and treasonable to the body of Christ in particular, and to all lovers of democracy and justice in Nigeria, in general.”

The group claimed that, “The February 25th presidential election in Nigeria was adjudged by both local and foreign observers, including the European Union, as marred by gross and widespread violence, rigging, malpractices and other irregularities. The election was not credible, and could not have produced a credible outcome.

“Have the writers of the purported congratulatory letters silenced their conscience to admit as true, what is untrue, as good what is evil, and as acceptable what is unacceptable? The fact is, they can hate the truth, they can even try to deny it, but they cannot silence the voice of their conscience.

“In the period leading up to the staged inauguration, some groups of witches openly endorsed the presidency of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and some traditionalists matched through the city of Abuja in support of his administration.

“Does it mean that the so-called writers of the ill-conceived letters are in one accord with agents of darkness, sharing a common ground with witches and wizards? Thus they have brazenly brought themselves into fellowship and communion with the powers of darkness by converging on a common ground to endorse evil, iniquity and illegality of unimaginable proportions. But what fellowship should righteousness have with unrighteousness? and what communion has light with darkness?

“One wonders if CAN and PFN are representatives of foreign governments to congratulate newly instituted governments. Even at that, it is not mandatory to send congratulatory messages once there are grounds for reservations.”

The group, therefore, encouraged every Christian, and all true lovers of justice, democracy and freedom in Nigeria, to disregard CAN) and PFN as “we wait patiently for the outcome of the petitions arising from one of the most fraudulent, manipulated and rigged elections in the history of our nation.”