The 16 abducted Baptist church worshippers kidnapped by bandits at Bege Baptist Church, Madala near Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state have regained their freedom.

Recall, the 40 worshippers were kidnapped on May 7, while others escaped 16 others were in the hands of their abductors.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Hayab explained that the 16 remaining abducted worshippers were released on Sunday with many of them reuniting with their families while those with injuries are presently receiving treatment in a hospital.

He expressed gratitude to the Muslim community in the area, saying, “The Muslim community where the worshippers were abducted contributed money and bought a motorcycle as part of ransom required for the release of their Christian brothers and sisters in captivity.”

“This goes to show good, caring and sincere neighbours that practically showed concern to the plight of their brothers and sisters that were abducted and their sincere wish that they return home to live together with them in peace and harmony.”

He said the exemplary life shown by the Muslim community in Madala should be emulated by all in other parts of the state for a united and peaceful coexistence that is needed for the overall development of the state.

He stated that the Muslim community have shown that one does not need to be educated before doing the needful, pointing out that Nigerians from all walks of life should be their brothers’ keepers in order to eliminate all forms of insecurity in every part of the country.