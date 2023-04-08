The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has condemned the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which proposes that graduates in medical and dental fields must work in Nigeria for five years before receiving a full license.

MDCAN described the bill, which is sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives from Lagos State, Ganiyu Johnson, as discriminatory and harsh, with some members calling it “modern-day slavery.”

The proposed legislation aims to stem the mass exodus of medical professionals from Nigeria.

MDCAN argued that the bill is ill-conceived and lacks the basic ingredients of good faith. They added that it is not in the interest of the people, exacerbating the brain drain problem the country is currently facing.

The association further noted that coercion of fresh doctors to stay in the system will be a futile effort without addressing the retention of more senior doctors.

The bill violates the constitution of Nigeria, according to MDCAN, as it goes against the fundamental human rights of individuals.

Section 34 (1) b of the constitution states that “no person shall be held in slavery or servitude,” while Section 34 (1) c says that “no one shall be required to perform forced or compulsory labour.”

The idea that Nigerian-trained medical doctors received heavily subsidised education is also a “pure fallacy,” the association stated, as every medical student pays tuition fees.

They added that every graduate who is lucky enough to get gainfully employed after studying in Nigeria pays back by earning salaries far lower than their peers in developed countries.

MDCAN believes that the bill is an attempt to reap where one has not sowed, as bonding already exists in the civil service with clear guidelines for its application.

The government also provides sponsorship for university education at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, with a proviso that beneficiaries will be bonded for a specified number of years.





MDCAN called for a proper consultation with the primary constituency affected by the bill and warned that further consideration of the passage of the bill will amount to a wild goose chase in addressing the challenge of brain drain.

