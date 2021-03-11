Govt will hold students responsible for vandalism of furniture —Delta Commissioner

THE Delta State government has said it is working out plans to reduce or totally eliminate the increasing rate of vandalism of infrastructure in the state’s public schools

One of the plans is to allocate numbered chairs and tables to students so they would be held responsible for any damage done to their chairs or tables.

This disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah.

His words: “Such student must pay for the damage done to his chair or table, or such student should not be allowed to sit for examination, or results will not be given to him or her after they are released.”

Speaking while monitoring the resumption of schools for the 2020/2021 second term academic session across the state, Ukah said the state government might resort not to continue to put huge sums of money into the repairs and provisions of infrastructures every year, especially furniture for students in schools.

He noted that some students and even some people in communities where schools are located engage in wanton destruction of chairs, tables, windows, doors, boards and even ceilings.

The commissioner added that the state government might also consider the option not to replace vandalised infrastructure if the host communities could not protect what the government has provided for the benefit of their own children.

He appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders, parents, guardians and other stakeholders to protect the infrastructure provided by government for schools to boost learning.