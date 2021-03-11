Lagos govt, Gradely tech partner on home-grown learning app for schools

TOWARDS enhancing learning outcome in schools, especially because of the irregular classroom format occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State government has partnered an indigenous firm, Gradely Technology Solutions Limited on home-grown digital application and devices for teaching and learning.

The co-founder and chief executive officer of the company, Mr Boye Oshinaga, made the disclosure at the launch of the learning platform in Lagos, with the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo in attendance.

He said through the partnership, students in public schools would have free access to the digital platform (with in-built personalised video lessons, quizzes and games library on various subjects, among others), adding that about 10,000 students from selected schools would benefit from the digital platform.

Oshinaga noted that the company took the decision to support public school students because most of them have limited access to digital devices.

He added that the company is also supporting over 300 students of Friends of The Deaf Academy with a special learning app package.

Shedding more light on the app, chief technology officer of the company, Mr. Femi Ibiwoye, said the digital platform was designed as an alternative classroom to teach school curriculum.

He said through the personalised platform, teachers would know the performance of their students on individual basis, and also recommend the resources they need in case any learning gap.

He said the platform had helped so many students in both public and private schools.