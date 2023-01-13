“He decided that it is an ‘illiterate’ that should be the governor of Delta”

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has carpeted the state governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, saying Okowa and his principal, Atiku Abubakar, will be defeated at the polls next month.

The Delta Central senator said no clandestine move by Okowa and his cohorts will stop the ongoing ‘people’s revolution’ by Deltans against his administration and his party at the forthcoming elections for mismanagement of their resources.

Senator Omo-Agege spoke on Thursday when the ongoing APC ward-to-ward campaign stormed Orhuwhorun, Enerhen and Ugboroke towns in Udu and Uvwie local government areas of the state.

He posited that it was the people of the state, and not Okowa, that will determine who succeeds him as the next governor of the state.

He said Deltans will punish Okowa and his party (PDP) at the polls with their votes for his poor performance as a governor of the oil-rich state.

Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy President of the Senate, accused the Governor Okowa-led administration of allegedly mismanaging over N4.2 trillion that has come to the state in the past seven and half years.

He posited that efforts by Okowa to compromise the will of Deltans by preventing them from voting for a candidate of their choice during the polls will fail, saying “Deltans have rejected Okowa and his protegè (Sheriff Oborevwori)”.

The APC governorship candidate told Deltans, who had thronged venue of the rallies, that the state needs someone like him who could turn around the State.

While further berating Okowa for failing to develop Warri, Uvwie and other parts of the State, Omo-Agege assured that his administration will construct a flyover bridge to ease the perennial gridlock at the popular Enerhen Junction which borders the twin cities of Warri and Effurun.

Accompanied by the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi; state APC chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie; Director-General of the State APC Campaign Council, Elder Godsday Orubebe and other leaders of the party, DSP Omo-Agege said, “Delta needs a governor who can turn the state around”.





ALSO READ: Alleged assassination attempt on Peter Obi fake – LP campaign council declares

“Okowa said he knew it is the turn of Urhobo to become governor, he did not argue that.

“But he said it is him who will determine who will become the governor from Urhobo. He even threatened that it is him that will choose the candidate from Urhobo. If he had brought a better person, people would have considered him a bit.

“But to punish Urhobo after he has suffered us for seven and a half years, he brought his stooge. He decided that it is an ‘illiterate’ that should be the governor of Delta.

“As educated as Deltans, Okowa said ‘no’ that he didn’t see any educated ones but only an ‘illiterate’ that he can control. Isn’t that an insult? He wants a third term through his stooge. Deltans have rejected Okowa and his stooge,” Omo-Agege added.

He added that he clearly understood the developmental needs of the people of the state, stressing that an APC-led government in the will be fair, just and equitable to all parts of Delta.

Speaking at Orhuwhorun, an Udu-born industrialist and chieftain of APC, Chief SK Palama lamented that Udu was the most underdeveloped council in the state, saying that with Omo-Agege, Udu will experience rapid development.

Chief Palama said “there are no roads in Udu. Udu is the most underdeveloped council and Kingdom in Delta State. There are no roads from Orhowhorun to Otor-Udu. There are no roads from Okpaka to Opete. Look at the sorry state of Udu Express Junction? It’s a shame. PDP government of Okowa fail Udu people. With that, Udu people are voting en mass for APC.”

Equally speaking during the rally, a former Udu council chairman, Hon. Harvest Igben; former commissioner for education, Dr. Veronica Ogbuagu and former PDP governorship aspirant and former Delta State House of Assembly member, Hon. Efe Ofobruku, described Omo-Agege as the most qualified and experienced person to succeed Governor Okowa.

Meanwhile, Omo-Agege has received thousands of defectors from the PDP into APC including a former PDP leader in the state, Chief Morrison Olori; former Delta State House of Assembly member, Chief Evance Ivwurie; younger brother of the current member representing Udu at the State House of Assembly, Mr. John Uviejitobor and former PDP woman leader, Chief (Mrs.) Judith Enamuotor.