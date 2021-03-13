Governors, traditional rulers should collaborate for Nigeria’s unity — Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso on Friday urged all the 36 state governors, irrespective of political parties affiliations and traditional rulers to collaborate for the unity of the country.

He said Nigerians should eschew divisive tendencies to pave way for peaceful co-existence and socio-economic development of the nation.

Kwankwaso, who made the appeal during his visit to Sarkin Sasha, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina and the Baale of Sasha, Chief Amusa Akinade Ajani lamented over the loss of lives and properties during the recent violent clash between Hausa and Yoruba traders in Sasha market.

According to him, “I thank Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of Sasha for receiving us. Let me appeal to all stakeholders, governors and traditional rulers to join hands for the unity of the country.”

“I have been to the market and I was saddened by the wanton destruction of property worth millions. I want to appeal to all our people, the Arewa community and Yorubas to live in peace.”

“We are here to commiserate with people of Sasha, who have lost their loved ones and properties during the violence. I want to appeal to the stakeholders to see to how they can rebuild the market and compensate the victims,” Kwankwaso remarked.

Speaking earlier, the Baale of Sasha community, Chief Amusa Akinade Ajani called on the federal and state governments to come to aid of traders in rebuilding the burnt market, saying “we have been here for decades before the Hausas came. We have been living together peacefully before the crisis. Some disgruntled people caused the violence.”

He stated: “Many shops and houses were burnt and we need the intervention of government. We are not chasing anybody from Sasha. They (Hausas) should come back. We are appealing to Kwankaso to prevail on the governors to help us. There are no shops for traders to do their business.”

In his remark, Sarkin Sasha, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina sued for peace and unity among Hausas and Yorubas in Sasha community, stressing that “we should not create any opportunity for mischief makers to cause crisis among us again.”

Oyo State deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Mojeed Mogbonjubola, who represented Governor Seyi Makinde said “I want to restate that the good people of Oyo State and Akinyele Local Government and Hausas have been co-existing peacefully. I want to appeal to our people to accommodate ourselves. Sasha market is very critical to the economy of Oyo State.

