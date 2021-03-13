Auchi Poly bans students from driving private cars on campus

By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, has banned students from driving private cars on campus.

The polytechnic, in a circular dated 9th March, 2021, and endorsed by the Register, Dr. G. E. Ihiokhan, said it took the measure based on “intelligence reports”.

“Following intelligence reports received by management, it has become expedient to put the following measures in place with effect from Wednesday, 10th March, 2021”, the circular read. 

“Students are not to bring in their vehicles in the campus; Security check will be carried out by both staff of the security unit and the police at the various entrance point of the Polytechnic”, it added. 

The circular advised all students to always carry their identity cards while on the school’s campus.

