Auchi Poly bans students from driving private cars on campus

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, has banned students from driving private cars on campus.
The polytechnic, in a circular dated 9th March, 2021, and endorsed by the Register, Dr. G. E. Ihiokhan, said it took the measure based on “intelligence reports”.
ALSO READ: Governors, traditional rulers should collaborate for Nigeria’s unity — Kwankwaso
“Following intelligence reports received by management, it has become expedient to put the following measures in place with effect from Wednesday, 10th March, 2021”, the circular read.
“Students are not to bring in their vehicles in the campus; Security check will be carried out by both staff of the security unit and the police at the various entrance point of the Polytechnic”, it added.
The circular advised all students to always carry their identity cards while on the school’s campus.
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided
2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to reckon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com