Tijaniyyah appoints Emir Sanusi as Caliph in Nigeria

The Tijaniyah, a Sufi order, has appointed a former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II as the new Caliph in Nigeria, the Daily Nigerian reports.

The ex-emir’s spokesperson, Saadatu Ahmed, confirmed the decision in a Facebook post.

She said the decision was confirmed on Friday night in Sokoto during the Maulud celebration of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass.

The position was previously held by the late Emir of Kano Sanusi (Mr Sanusi’s late grandfather) and lately held by the late philanthropist Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu.

According to Wikipedia, the Tijāniyyah is a Sufi tariqa, originating in the Maghreb but now more widespread in West Africa, particularly in Senegal, The Gambia, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, Niger, Chad, Ghana, Northern and South-western Nigeria and some part of Sudan. The Tijāniyyah order is also present in the state of Kerala in India.

