Governors’ Forum security committee holds crucial meeting Tuesday

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Security Sub-Committee will, on Tuesday, hold a crucial meeting over growing concerns on security challenges ravaging the country.

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a statement obtained by Tribune Online, unveiled plans to interface with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs on the worsening security situation across the country.

The NGF Chairman also expressed solidarity with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State over last Wednesday’s attack, by suspected Boko Haram sect.

“On behalf of the 36 State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many.

“It epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.

“We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in spite of all the efforts of the government to end it.

“On our part, the NEC Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow and rising from the resolutions thereof soon dialogue with Mr President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.

“On a final note, Mr Governor, we thank God for always being merciful,” Governor Fayemi stated.

