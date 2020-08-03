School reopening: South-East teachers, students to undergo COVID-19 test

Ahead of school reopening for both public and private schools for exit classes only, South-East Governor’s forum chaired by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, has insisted that random sampling of COVID-19 tests be conducted on the teachers and students.

Professor Uchenna Ortuanya Director-General South-East Governors Forum made this known in a communique issued to newsmen at the end of the South-East governor’s virtual meeting.

The communique reads, “The governors of South-East states have resolved to open both public and private schools for exit classes only (JSS3 and SS3) to enable them to prepare and take their WAEC exams.

“The governors have started the decontamination of all the schools involved including providing hand sanitisers and running water in line with COVID-19 NCDC protocols.

“Health workers shall be sent to the schools to train the teachers and students on COVID-19 NCDC protocols and to also enforce the same.

“Governors do advise our dear teachers and our children to know that COVID-19 is real though not a death sentence but prevention is better than cure.

“Please obey all NCDC protocols on COVID-19.”