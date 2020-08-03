Jigawa opens 40 schools only, asks all civil servants to resume

The Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, has limited the number of schools to be open across state for the SS3 students to 10.

The governor made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen on the Federal Government directives for schools opening on Tuesday, 4th August 2020,

He said: “10 senior secondary schools would be open across the state to pilot the schools opening for a certain period to observe the situation in order to ensure all protocols and guidelines on COVID-19.”

“Also, 10 junior secondary and Primary schools would also open. We also allow 10 private schools to open.”

“So all in all 40 schools would be open and I directed the commissioner for health and education to work together and ensure the strict compliance with the Federal Government guidelines,” Badaru emphasis.

The governor also ordered all civil servants to resume work on August 4th 2020.

Badaru explained that for the past 16 days the state has never recorded a single case and the only case on admission tested negative and was discharged.

“With these now we can say we have no active case now in the state and we are hoping to remain so in future.”

He, however, emphasised that all civil servants from all grades are directed to return to work from tomorrow and must ensure that they follow the COVID-19 preventive measures protocols, including social distance, wearing a facemask and personal hygiene.

Badaru noted that the state will take serious action on anybody found violating the COVID-19 preventive protocols.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

Jigawa opens 40 schools only

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

Jigawa opens 40 schools only