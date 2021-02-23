Governors agree on dialogue, unity to end insecurity

Nigerian Governors’ Forum has resolved to dialogue with relevant stakeholders to bring to an end the current insecurity challenges bedevilling the country by identifying the root cause of the societal dislocation.

The Chairman of the Forum, and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, stated this, on Tuesday, in Minna, while he led the delegation of Five Governors in solidarity and commiseration with their Niger State counterpart, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and the good people of Niger State.

He assured Nigerians that the forum would leave no stone unturned and find a lasting solution to the cycle of banditry, kidnappings and other criminality just as he called for all Nigerians to unite in the fight.

Dr Fayemi also emphasised the need for the citizenry to come together as a country instead of exchanging in blame games and form the synergy of security institutions in defeating the menace and to explore other avenues with what security was already doing which includes dialogue and other efforts to end the menace of insecurity plaguing the country.

He explained that some Nigerians were using the insecurity challenges to foment trouble and destroyed the Federal Government as their target but assured that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and the Federal Government would remain resolute in the fight to save the citizens and Nigeria while assuring that the country would definitely overcome the menace.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Abubakar Sani Belli of Niger State enjoined states across the country to key into the Federal Government’s efforts in protecting the lives and properties of the citizenry through kinetic and non-kinetic approach, just as he urged the Federal Government to urgently do the needful.

Meanwhile, Governors on the delegation include Northern Governors Forum Chairman, Mr Simon Lalong, Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazak and Nasarawa State Governor, Eng Abdullahi Sule.

