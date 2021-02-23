The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has asked Governor Goodwin Obaseki to make good his promise to probe the Benin stormwater project commenced by his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

APC, in a statement endorsed by the Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, urged the governor to be quick with the probe and publish the same so that the public would know the truth about the whole matter.

Governor Obaseki, it would be recalled, had on Monday, promised to probe the N30 billion project initiated by his erstwhile godfather, Oshiomhole, which he described as a project conceived to defraud the state.

According to the statement by the APC: “The governor while inspecting the Textile Mill Road catchment of the project, in Benin City, this week said the stormwater project was designed not to work for the benefit of Edo people, adding that his administration will probe the project and recover all the money stolen through it.

“Edo people know that the project was jointly handled by the State Environment and Public Utilities and Works with several commissioners including the present Secretary to THE State Government, Osarodion Ogie, who was in charge of the Works Ministry, deeply involved.”

“While the project was ongoing, Obaseki (as chairman of the Economic Team), regularly accompanied his predecessor to inspect the progress of work after he played the key role of sourcing the first N25 billion from the capital market.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Edo APC asks Obaseki to probe Benin stormwater project

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…Edo APC asks Obaseki to probe Benin stormwater project