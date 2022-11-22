Governor Lalong mourns late Plateau legislator, Eric Dakogol

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has expressed shock over the death of a Member Representing QuanPan North Constituency at the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Eric Dakogol died on Monday.

Governor Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Information, Dr Makut Simon Macham said the death of the lawmaker was a huge loss to his immediate family, Plateau State and Nigeria at large as he was a true democrat and representative of his people.

He said, Hon. Eric was selfless and committed to addressing the challenges of his constituents both within and outside the Chambers of the House of Assembly and always sponsored and supported legislation that had a direct impact on the lives of the citizens.

Lalong said the late Honourable Member displayed loyalty and confidence in his party and stood firm for democratic ideals throughout his legislative undertaking.

While commiserating with his family and members of his Constituency, the Governor said the late politician will be greatly missed because of his love, compassion and honesty.

Governor Lalong also extended his heartfelt sympathy to the Speaker and Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly over the sad incident and asked God to comfort the family and the Assembly.

