Governor Inuwa swears-in 12 new permanent secretaries, two special advisers

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said that his administration remains committed to creating an efficient and effective civil service in the state.

The governor was speaking on Monday during the swearing-in of the 12 newly appointed permanent secretaries and two special advisers held at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, Gombe.

Inuwa Yahaya explained that the appointment of the 12 permanent secretaries followed the adoption of a new process and procedure which strictly followed civil service regulations as opposed to the old practices.

The governor explained that “it is a departure from the past where permanent secretaries were appointed haphazardly. In some instances, such appointments were doled out as parting gifts to retiring and retired officers. In the case of the latter, appointment letters were scandalously backdated. And this was done with no consideration to the financial implications of such actions.”

He added that “for the first time, we have in place, a template for appointments into the top echelon of the civil service. It has merit, experience, character and leadership qualities as determinants.”

“In addition, it promotes transparency, equity, accountability, as well as inclusiveness. Each and every local government now has at least two permanent secretaries in the state service,” he noted.

The governor congratulated the new permanent secretaries for scaling through rigorous screening and examination processes and reaching the peak of their service.

“I congratulate you for reaching the highest position in your service as you passed through a strenuous process including well-organised preparatory capacity building workshop, written and oral examinations and were adjudged the best of the lot,” he said.

He further described civil service as the “engine room of governance,” noting that without a well-functional civil service, the government cannot provide efficient, effective and timely social services to the people.

He maintained that reformation of the state civil service remains his priority, vowing to continue to accord it all the attention needed for the sector to function well.

The governor also noted some of the measures adopted by his administration to fast-track the reformation process in the state civil service which include: reducing duplication of responsibilities and cost of governance by trimming the number of ministries from 27 to 21, the creation of the State Bureau of Public Service Reforms, the introduction of staff verification and audit to plug leakages in the payroll, implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state service among others.

The governor however lamented that he inherited civil service which was in a very bad condition and was performing poorly.

“We met a dysfunctional service that had a bloated structure, lacking in the ability to perform its constitutional responsibility of service delivery. The civil servants lacked direction, motivation and the will to perform,” he stressed.

Inuwa Yahaya added that “there was also palpable fear for the future as entitlements upon retirement such as gratuity were not forthcoming. A whopping sum of over N21 billion has remained unpaid to both the state and local government retirees.”

He then charged the appointees to rededicate themselves to duty and work harmoniously with commissioners and other principal officers of the government in order to perform their assignments diligently.

“As accounting officers, you must guard and prudently use public funds entrusted to you. I will accept nothing less than your loyalty and commitment to the job. The Head of the Civil Service will apprise me of your performance through periodic evaluation reports,” the governor reminded.

On the retirees, the governor said that, his administration is not unmindful of their yearnings and aspirations and that he will continue to do his best in addressing their problems.

He assured saying, “Let me use the opportunity to assure retirees and pensioners that this administration has your welfare in mind. Your patriotic service to the State is appreciated and shall not be in vain. As you can bear witness, this government has been faithful in the regular payment of pensions, most times even earning their pensions before salaries are paid.”

On the backlog of gratuity, the governor said, “we also put in place a strategy for the liquidation of outstanding gratuities with funds allocated every month to clear the arrears. So far, the strategy is working but because of the very dire financial situation, it will take sometimes to achieve the desired objective.”

He added that, “this was why I recently set up a high-level committee to find ways to improve the financial circumstances of government and in particular, suggest ways to enable the government clear once and for all, the backlog of gratuities and to ensure that such a situation does not occur in the future”.

He said that so far, his administration was able to settle 2014 and 2015 outstanding gratuities totalling N3.2 billion and efforts are underway to settle the 2016 outstanding gratuity before the end of the year 2022.

“In addition, we intend to pay the 2017 balances by the first quarter of 2023. As for the Local Governments, this administration inherited a backlog of gratuities dating as far back as 2012. In order to bring succour to these retirees a committee has been constituted to review the current financial status of each Local Government with a view to settling the backlog”, he affirmed.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Secretary to Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his continued efforts towards reforming the Gombe State Civil Service and placing it in a good stead to truly be the engine room of government.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries and the Special Advisers, Muhammad Kolo Bajoga thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of the appointments, assuring of their unalloyed loyalty, dedication and service in accordance with their oaths of office and civil service regulations.

The newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries are: Yambiyu Idris Buba –Balanga LGA, Dr. Danladi Molta – Billiri LGA, Danladi Adamu – Dukku LGA, Moh’d Kolo Bajoga – Funakaye LGA, Larai Maigari- Kaltungo LGA.

Others are: Abubakar Daudu Gadam – Kwami LGA, Suleiman Musa Kwami- Kwami LGA, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi-Nafada LGA, Moh’d Moh’d Galadima- Nafada LGA, Modi D. Shelpidi – Shongom LGA, Iranius M. Mamman – Y/Deba LGA and Abubakar Hassan- Y/Deba LG.

The two Special Advisers sworn in are Muhammad Shattima Gadam ( Rural and Community Development) and Arch. Habu Mohammed Shinga, (Social Investment) as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General

( Press Affairs), Government House