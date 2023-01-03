Governor Inuwa inaugurates APC Campaign Council’s Directorates

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has Inaugurated 9 Directorates under the Gombe State All Progressives Congress, APC Campaign Council with a charge on members to forge a common front in pursuit of an overwhelming victory for the party at all levels.

The inaugurated Directorates include those of Contact and Mobilization with Kabiru Usman Kukandaka as Chairman while Abubakar Dantata and Sa’ad Hassa will serve as Deputy Chairman and Secretary respectively; Finance and Administration with Arch. Yunusa Yakubu as Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Isa Umar, as Deputy Chairman, and Mohammed Gambo Magaji as Secretary.

Others are Planning and Research with Meshack Audu Lauco, Danjuma Mele, Deputy Chairman, and Dr. Mohammed Bello Secretary; Media and Publicity: Ismaila Uba Misilli Chairman, Salamatu Wambai, Deputy Chairman and Moses Kyari, Secretary.

The Directorate of Youths is headed by Abubakar Aminu Musa with Auwalu Baba Jada as Deputy and Danjuma Skada as Secretary while that of Women Mobilization has Zainab Abubakar Alman as Chairperson, Indo Puma, Deputy, and Laraba Abdulkadir Abdulrasheed as Secretary.

Support Groups Coordination Directorate has Mohammed Magaji Gettado as Chairman with Farida Suleiman Kumo as Deputy and Abdulmalik Suleiman, as Secretary; Legal Directorate has Barr. Luka Haruna as Chairman, Barr. Robert Wabida, Deputy and Barr. Muzamill Yahaya, Secretary. The Security Directorate will be headed by AIG Zubairu Muazu ( Rtd) as Chairman, Col. Abdullahi Tallasse (Rtd), and Dr. Abubakar Kumo as Deputy and Secretary respectively.





Addressing the media shortly after the inauguration, the Director General of the Gombe State APC Campaign Council, Barrister Zubair Muhammad Umar charged members of the various Directorates to close ranks and work in synergy for the overall interest of the party, the state, and democracy in general.

He stated, “His Excellency the Governor as the Chairman of the Campaign Council has performed the inauguration and informed members that it is owing to the confidence and trust he has in their capacity that he appointed them to lead the various campaign directorates.”

“The Governor also called upon them to work with each other in unity and understanding, and then forge a united front to secure a landslide victory for the APC from the Presidency down to the State House of Assembly,” he added.