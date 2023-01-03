I escaped death by mercy of God, bulletproof vehicle — Ohakim

Former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, has said that he is alive today because of the mercy of God through the instrumentality of bulletproof vehicle.

The former Governor while speaking to journalists in Owerri in a telephone conversation said that his attackers were professionals and not amateurs.

Narrating what happened on phone at 9.45 pm of Mobday, the governor said in a rather subdued voice that what happened was still like a dream.

He said: “We were driving between Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano. These people blocked us at a place called Umualumaku.

“They attacked us from behind and were firing at our vehicles consistently. I thought I was a dead man and I was with two of my children – my son and daughter”.

He said that what saved him was the bulletproof vehicle, adding that he is alive today is by the special grace of God and the bulletproof vehicle.

He said: “but unfortunately for me they killed four of our boys, including the driver. Yes, we lost four of the boys and I am devastated. How can that be? What crime did they commit?”

Ohakim said even when his own driver managed to escape from the scene, the assailants pursued his vehicle.

He said: “They pursued us and continued firing at our tyres. Luckily, the vehicle has what is called run-flat tyres on which you can continue driving even after a puncture. So, even when they shot at the tyres hoping to immobilise us, the vehicle continued moving. If they were ordinary tyres and the vehicle had stopped, they would cornered and finished us”.

Ohakom said that the tyres held on until they got back home after drriving for about 20 minutes. He said that was their saving grace.





He said: “The driver who manifested tremendous level of driving skill kept manoeuvring until he lost them at a junction when he went right and not knowing where we had gone, they headed the other direction on the road to Umuahia.

According to him they then turned and went back to his house and were there when Imo Government House sent reinforcement from Owerri who brought the corpses of my security people.

Ohakim, who said he saw the assailants said they were not amateurs.

He said: “This goes beyond the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), I must say. These are professionals, well-trained. They are not ordinary people. They were driving a blue colour BMW 5-series car, brand new. They came to kill me.”

Ohakim lamented the worsening security situation in Imo State.

“I don’t know what this is all about. It is becoming terrible. Won’t people come home again? Are we going to stay in Owerri and Abuja permanently without coming back to our communities