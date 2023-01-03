Kwara transport unions rally for Abdulrazaq

Members of transport unions in Kwara state have commended the state government on good governance and support for their members in the last three years.

Speaking on the sideline of a peaceful rally by the transporters at the Post Office area, Ilorin on Sunday, a leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Taiye Olose, said that artisans and transporters in the state are in support of second term bid of the APC government in the state.

Alhaji Olose also said that his people have decided to support the APC in the 2023 polls to ensure all candidates of the party win in the general elections.

It was also gathered that the transporters sang solidarity songs at their different parks in Ilorin on the eve and the New Year’s Day for the incumbent Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who is also the governorship candidate of the APC in Kwara state.





The high point of the Sunday peaceful rally was the reported burning of branded paraphernalia of the opposition PDP in Ilorin, the state capital.