By Kingsley Alumona

The governor of Abia State, Dr inaugurated Okezie Ikpeazu, has inaugurated the new Nigerian British University located at Obuzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state, seizing the opportunity to award scholarship to 20 students of the university.

In his address at the inauguration the governor described education as one of the serious businesses of the state, stressing that his administration is committed to making the state an enclave for education from the primary to the secondary and tertiary levels.

The governor noted that the new Nigerian British University is a blessing to the state, assuring that the government is committed to the growth of the university.

In his address, the pro-chancellor of the university, Dr Chukwuemeka Umeoji, said the decision to establish the university was informed by the resolve to offer quality education and to reduce the frequent migration of Nigerian students to the United Kingdom.

“The university is designed to accommodate all students and treat them as diplomats, which is different from how students are treated in Africa,” Umeoji said.

Umeoji further said that the university consists of world-class facilities and that it currently has the Faculty of Computer Science, Faculty of Law, and the School of Business Administration.

In their remarks, the deputy vice chancellor (Administration) of the university, Professor Ruth Ashford, and the director of Academic Planning, Dr Medlene Medfield, said the objective of establishing the university is to create a pool of diversified graduates who would solve global and local challenges.

They said the school is a first of its kind with the objective to institute British high academic standards in Nigeria.

Also at the event were the members representing Aguata Federal Constituency, Chukwuma Umeoji; members representing Ukwa West, Godwin Adiele; Secretary to Abia State government, Chris Ezem; and former deputy governor of the state, Eric Acho Nwakanma.





Others included the deputy chief of staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Don Ubani; Raymond Aliga; traditional rulers of Ukwa and Anambra State; members of the academia; among others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE