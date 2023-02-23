Adelowo Oladipo | Minna

THE vice chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, has inaugurated a power transformer, 7.5 MVA injection substation, which can steps down 33KV to 11KV in the institution.

Speaking at the inauguration of the equipment at the main campus of the institution at Gidan Kwano, Kuta , he disclosed that the university had obtained the upgraded (7.5 MVA) transformer through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund )’s merged annual interventions to the university for years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The VC expressed joy over the feat, saying that a lot of money had been invested in the project and that it would require adequate protection.

Professor Kuta congratulated the university community for the outcome of the project.

The site engineer of the project, Mr Ezea Benjamin, in his remarks expressed his excitement on the success of the project.

He assured the university that “the transformer is adequately secured and cannot break down anyhow even with very high voltage.”

He appreciated the management of the university for the opportunity given to him to handle such project and hoped that the relationship between the company and the institution continues.

