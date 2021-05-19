Governor Abdulrazaq charges TIC chairmen on security

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, on Wednesday, charged Kwara State Transition Implementation Committee chairmen to prioritize the security of lives and property and unity of the All Progressive Congress (APC) family in their various Local Governments.

The Governor gave the charge during an official visit by the Chairmen to his office in Ilorin, the state capital.

Governor AbdulRazaq urged the TIC Chairmen to work closely with traditional rulers and other stakeholders to tackle the problems of kidnapping, farmers-herders clash and other security issues at the local government level.

The Governor was optimistic that the country would overcome these challenges with the cooperation of all Nigerians.

“It is a passing phase, Nigeria will overcome these problems”, he told the Chairmen.

He also advised the Chairmen to come up with creative ways of increasing their revenue without bringing hardship to the poor.

Governor AbdulRazaq told the Chairmen that despite the dwindling federal allocation, no worker at both state and local government levels earns less than N30,000, emphasising his commitment to the welfare of workers in the state even when salaries of workers are not been paid elsewhere.

He called on the Chairmen to work with the leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE )Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Medical and Health Workers Unions for maximum productivity and efficiency at the local government level.

The TIC Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government and Spokesman for the Chairmen of the sixteen local governments, Prince Olamiji Ashonibare praised Governor AbdulRazaq for his exemplary leadership and promised that the Chairmen would adopt the Governor’s template in turning around the state and strengthen the All Progressive Congress.

He highlighted challenges facing the TIC Chairmen in their respective local governments, including security and inadequate funding.

