Senate recommends 15-year jail term to anyone paying ransom to kidnappers

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
A bill that seeks to prohibit the payment and receipt of ransom for the release of any person kidnapped, passed second reading, on Wednesday, in the Senate.

The Bill, Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was sponsored by Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi.

Presenting the lead debate, Senator Onyewuchi said the proposed legislation seeks to amend the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013 to criminalise “the payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers and terrorists for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped.”

He submitted that the legislation being proposed seeks to substitute for section 14 of the Principal Act a new section to read: “Anyone who transfers funds, makes payment or colludes with an abductor, kidnapper or terrorist to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped is guilty of a felony and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years.”

Senator Onyewuchi who attributed the rising incidences of kidnappings to corruption, unemployment, poverty and collaboration between the criminals and security agents, further expressed concern that “it has now remained the most virulent form of banditry in Nigeria and the most pervasive and intractable violent crime in the country.”

“Kidnapping is on the increase in Nigeria and it is prevalent across all the geopolitical zones. ”

He further noted that no section of the country is insulated from the unpleasant trend.

“Some blame the rise of this criminal activity on poverty, religion, politics, deficiency of existing laws, unemployment, connivance of security agents, corruption, and greed among others.

“Our unemployed youths are also turning out to kidnapping to get money (ransom) as a survival strategy.

“Whatever the reason, it is most obvious that kidnapping in Nigeria puts everyone at risk, the rich and the poor, old and young, male and female, foreigner or indigene, expatriate or non-expatriate, traditional rulers and religious leaders, among others.”

Justifying his position against payment of ransom the lawmaker further submitted that reports across the world have shown that even when ransom were paid, the safety of the victims were not guaranteed. He advised the government at all levels to engage the youth in meaningful employment and
initiate proactive security measures to address the security challenge

“The reason behind payments of ransom is rooted in the fact that people easily identify with individual suffering.

“However, History has shown that even where a ransom is proven to have been paid, the life or safe return of a kidnap victim may not be guaranteed.”

“Payments of terrorist ransoms is illegal under the UK Terrorism Act 2000 while the USA adheres to a strict No-Concessions policy on the payment of ransom.”

“The continuous payment of ransom must not be encouraged, in addition, the government should provide adequate security and strengthen the economy as a matter of urgency, accelerate its poverty alleviation programs, provide employment opportunities targeting youths who are mostly involved in abductions and kidnappings, strengthen our law enforcement agencies, and provide the necessary support to end the menace of kidnapping.”

The Bill was later referred to to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters led by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele for further legislative work.

The Committee has four weeks to submit its report to the Red Chamber.

