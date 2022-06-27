‎Gov. Zulum swears in 20 new commissioners

By Atiku Galadima - Maiduguri. 
‎Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno  State on Monday sworn in 20  new commissioners to the State Executive Council. ‎
The 20 news commissioners, who had been screened by the State House of Assembly, took their oath of office before thousands of APC supporters at the state secretariat hall, Maiduguri.
The newly sworn-in commissioners are: Babakura Abba Jatau, Engr. Yarima Saleh, Engr. Mustapaha Gubio, Engr. Lawan Wakilbe, Lawan Kareto, Dr. Abubakar Tijjani, Adamu Lawan Zaufanjiba, Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan, Zuwaira Gambo, Dr. Ali Bunu Mustapha, Sugum Mai Mele, Engr. Yuguda Saleh Vungas, Poga Chibok among others.
Zulum congratulated all the new commissioners on their appointment and urged them not to betray the trust and confidence of the people of Borno State as God is seeing them.
The governor advised them to always respect and reflect on the interest of the State.
Details later…

