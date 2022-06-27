APC stakeholders drum support  for Governor Zulum as Tinubu’s running-mate

A group under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders forum have come together to drum support for Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum as running mate to the Party’s Presidential Flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Addressing journalists and party supporters from across the seven states in the North Central geo-political zone on Sunday in Minna, the National Chairman of the group, Mallam Yusuf Abdullahi Sulaiman, explained that for the party to become victorious in the presidential election next year, a competent and workaholic vice president needed to be fielded to run under the presidential ticket of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the platform of the ruling APC.

He said that the forum has gone round the Northern parts of the country and conducted a stratified random sampling of opinions where they arrived at the choice of the incumbent Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum as the competent hand.

He pointed out that for the ruling party to be victorious in the election, religion should not be the determining factor; whether Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket does not matter, adding that “what was relevant is who can deliver and save the country from its present quagmire and predicament.”

According to him, if religion was a determining factor, Pastor Tunde Bakare, a seasoned Politician could have polled more votes during the recent Special Convention/presidential primary election of APC at the Eagle Square in Abuja but ended with zero vote (s) despite the number of Christian delegates.

He noted that a strong committee of elders from the ruling APC were working to persuade Zulum to accept to serve as Tinubu’s running-mate, noting that Zulum had said that he wants to continue to serve his people in Borno State but was made to understand that “Nigeria needed him most and APC needed him more than Borno State if he is a loyal party member and as a patriotic citizen.

The stakeholders’ forum, according to the national chairman, was going around the 19 Northern states for the campaign/sensitization beginning from the North-Western and North Central Zones of the country.