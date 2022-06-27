Wizkid and Tems headline winners at 2022 BET Awards

The Nigerian duo emerged winners at this year’s BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Wizkid winning the award for Best Collaboration with the hit song ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Bieber, while Tems took home the award for Best International Act.
The show was hosted by famous actress Taraji P Henson and it featured performances from Nigerian singer Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, GIVĒON, Chlöe, Joey Bada$$, amongst others.
Afrobeats was well represented at the award with Nigerian Producer and singer Pheelz performing on the red carpet and Fireboy DML performing at the live event.
Here is a list of all the winners at the 2022 BET Awards.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER*
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd *WINNER*
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) *WINNER*
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – ‘Essence’ *WINNER*
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – ‘Every Chance I Get’
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
Doja Cat feat. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – ‘Whole Lotta Money (Remix)’
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
Chlöe – ‘Have Mercy’
Doja Cat feat. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Ari Lennox – ‘Pressure’
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) – ‘Smokin Out The Window’ *WINNER*
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak *WINNER*
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto *WINNER*
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) – ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ *WINNER*
H.E.R. – ‘Back of My Mind’
Tyler, the Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’
Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Kanye West – ‘Donda’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe’
Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her’
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Marvin Sapp – ‘All In Your Hands’
Kanye West – ‘Come to Life’
Kelly Price – ‘Grace’
Fred Hammond – ‘Hallelujah’
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – ‘Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)’
Election Worship & Maverick City Music – ‘Jireh’
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – ‘We Win’ *WINNER*
BET Her
Alicia Keys – ‘Best of Me (Originals)’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ *WINNER*
Chlöe – ‘Have Mercy’
Ari Lennox – ‘Pressure’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Roster’
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – ‘Unloyal’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) *WINNER*
Best Movie
‘Candyman’
‘King Richard’ *WINNER*
‘Respect’
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
‘Summer of Soul’
‘The Harder They Fall’
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes – ‘Bel-Air’
Anthony Anderson – ‘Black-ish’
Damson Idris – ‘Snowfall’
Denzel Washington – ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
Forest Whitaker – ‘Respect’ / “Godfather of Harlem’
Jabari Banks – ‘Bel-Air’
Sterling K. Brown – ‘This Is Us’
Will Smith – ‘King Richard’ *WINNER*
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis – ‘King Richard’
Coco Jones – ‘Bel-Air’
Issa Rae – ‘Insecure’
Jennifer Hudson – ‘Respect’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
Queen Latifah – ‘The Equalizer’
Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’
Regina King – ‘The Harder They Fall’
Zendaya – ‘Euphoria’ / ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ *WINNER*
Young stars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Marsai Martin *WINNER*
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka *WINNER*
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry *WINNER*
