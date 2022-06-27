Wizkid and Tems headline winners at 2022 BET Awards

The Nigerian duo emerged winners at this year’s BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Wizkid winning the award for Best Collaboration with the hit song ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Bieber, while Tems took home the award for Best International Act.

The show was hosted by famous actress Taraji P Henson and it featured performances from Nigerian singer Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, GIVĒON, Chlöe, Joey Bada$$, amongst others.

Afrobeats was well represented at the award with Nigerian Producer and singer Pheelz performing on the red carpet and Fireboy DML performing at the live event.

Here is a list of all the winners at the 2022 BET Awards.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER*

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd *WINNER*

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group





Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) *WINNER*

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – ‘Essence’ *WINNER*

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – ‘Every Chance I Get’

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Doja Cat feat. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – ‘Whole Lotta Money (Remix)’

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Chlöe – ‘Have Mercy’

Doja Cat feat. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Ari Lennox – ‘Pressure’

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) – ‘Smokin Out The Window’ *WINNER*

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak *WINNER*

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto *WINNER*

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) – ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ *WINNER*

H.E.R. – ‘Back of My Mind’

Tyler, the Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Kanye West – ‘Donda’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe’

Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her’

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp – ‘All In Your Hands’

Kanye West – ‘Come to Life’

Kelly Price – ‘Grace’

Fred Hammond – ‘Hallelujah’

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – ‘Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)’

Election Worship & Maverick City Music – ‘Jireh’

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – ‘We Win’ *WINNER*

BET Her

Alicia Keys – ‘Best of Me (Originals)’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ *WINNER*

Chlöe – ‘Have Mercy’

Ari Lennox – ‘Pressure’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Roster’

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – ‘Unloyal’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) *WINNER*

Best Movie

‘Candyman’

‘King Richard’ *WINNER*

‘Respect’

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

‘Summer of Soul’

‘The Harder They Fall’

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes – ‘Bel-Air’

Anthony Anderson – ‘Black-ish’

Damson Idris – ‘Snowfall’

Denzel Washington – ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Forest Whitaker – ‘Respect’ / “Godfather of Harlem’

Jabari Banks – ‘Bel-Air’

Sterling K. Brown – ‘This Is Us’

Will Smith – ‘King Richard’ *WINNER*

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis – ‘King Richard’

Coco Jones – ‘Bel-Air’

Issa Rae – ‘Insecure’

Jennifer Hudson – ‘Respect’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Queen Latifah – ‘The Equalizer’

Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Regina King – ‘The Harder They Fall’

Zendaya – ‘Euphoria’ / ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ *WINNER*

Young stars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Marsai Martin *WINNER*

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka *WINNER*

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry *WINNER*

