Wizkid and Tems headline winners at 2022 BET Awards

Entertainment
By Tribune Online
Wizkid and Tems

The Nigerian duo emerged winners at this year’s BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Wizkid winning the award for Best Collaboration with the hit song ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Bieber, while Tems took home the award for Best International Act.

The show was hosted by famous actress Taraji P Henson and it featured performances from Nigerian singer Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, GIVĒON, Chlöe, Joey Bada$$, amongst others.

Afrobeats was well represented at the award with Nigerian Producer and singer Pheelz performing on the red carpet and Fireboy DML performing at the live event.

Here is a list of all the winners at the 2022 BET Awards.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER*
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd *WINNER*
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best Group


Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) *WINNER*
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – ‘Essence’ *WINNER*
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – ‘Every Chance I Get’
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
Doja Cat feat. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – ‘Whole Lotta Money (Remix)’

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*
Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
Chlöe – ‘Have Mercy’
Doja Cat feat. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Ari Lennox – ‘Pressure’
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) – ‘Smokin Out The Window’ *WINNER*
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak *WINNER*
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto *WINNER*
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) – ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ *WINNER*
H.E.R. – ‘Back of My Mind’
Tyler, the Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’
Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Kanye West – ‘Donda’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe’
Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her’

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp – ‘All In Your Hands’
Kanye West – ‘Come to Life’
Kelly Price – ‘Grace’
Fred Hammond – ‘Hallelujah’
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – ‘Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)’
Election Worship & Maverick City Music – ‘Jireh’
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – ‘We Win’ *WINNER*

BET Her

Alicia Keys – ‘Best of Me (Originals)’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ *WINNER*
Chlöe – ‘Have Mercy’
Ari Lennox – ‘Pressure’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Roster’
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – ‘Unloyal’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Best International Act

Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) *WINNER*

Best Movie

‘Candyman’
‘King Richard’ *WINNER*
‘Respect’
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
‘Summer of Soul’
‘The Harder They Fall’

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes – ‘Bel-Air’
Anthony Anderson – ‘Black-ish’
Damson Idris – ‘Snowfall’
Denzel Washington – ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
Forest Whitaker – ‘Respect’ / “Godfather of Harlem’
Jabari Banks – ‘Bel-Air’
Sterling K. Brown – ‘This Is Us’
Will Smith – ‘King Richard’ *WINNER*

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis – ‘King Richard’
Coco Jones – ‘Bel-Air’
Issa Rae – ‘Insecure’
Jennifer Hudson – ‘Respect’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
Queen Latifah – ‘The Equalizer’
Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’
Regina King – ‘The Harder They Fall’
Zendaya – ‘Euphoria’ / ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ *WINNER*

Young stars Award

Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Marsai Martin *WINNER*

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka *WINNER*
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry *WINNER*

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Entertainment

Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy have put Nigeria on the global map ― Qsberg

Entertainment

Why Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido are my mentors ― Killaboy

Entertainment

Wizkid nominated for 2019 Soul Train Music Awards

Entertainment

Wizkid, 2baba, others hit Dubai with One Africa Music Fest

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More