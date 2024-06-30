In his determination to put smiles on the faces of retirees in Kano, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has settled an additional N5 billion gratuity backlogs for senior citizens, benefiting 4,000 retirees under the second phase of the settlement programme.

Making this assertion in Kano, at the flag-off ceremony at Government House, Kano, Governor Yusuf reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises, acknowledging the inherited bulk of gratuity backlogs.

According to him, the first phase settled over N6 billion for 2,000 pensioners, while the second phase will cover N5 billion for 4,000 retirees and death benefits.

He however added that a transparent system has been established to ensure a smooth payment process, with a committee set up to oversee effective service delivery.

Recall that Governor Yusuf had unveiled the initial disbursement of N6 billion in November 2023 to offset backlog of entitlement incurred by immediate past administration.

He disclosed that upon assuming office in May 2023, Governor Yusuf inherited a pension system plagued by disorder and corruption, where illegal deductions and systemic irregularities left many pensioners without their entitled benefits.

He said the NNPP government is poised to rectify the injustices meted against the innocent pensioners who were not paid gratuity for the eight years of Ganduje’s administration (2015-2023).

“The administration has established stringent criteria to ensure equitable and transparent disbursement, benefiting individuals with gratuities and death gratuities ranging from N1.6 million to N6.9 million.

Governor Yusuf reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to championing the interests of pensioners, emphasizing that pension and gratuity are fundamental rights, not privileges.

He underscored the state’s obligation to promptly fulfill its commitments to elderly retirees as promised during the election campaigns.

While illustrating this steadfast commitment, Governor Yusuf announced that monthly pensions are now disbursed on or before the 25th of each month, free from arbitrary deductions—a significant departure from past practices, highlighting transparency and accountability.

However, speaking on the occasion, the Accountant General Abdulkadir Abdulsalam and Comrade Ahmad Salisu Gwale, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Kano Chapter, commended Governor Yusuf’s efforts in clearing the long-standing backlog.

While the NLC Chairman, Kano Chapter, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa, commended Governor Yusuf’s commitment to uplifting pensioners’ welfare and timely promotion of civil servants.

He appealed for the inclusion of pensioners in the nomination of the governing council.

