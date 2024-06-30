The Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last governorship election in Kogi, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has mourned the death of a former Chief of Defence Staff, CDS Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi who died on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

In the condolence message to the family of the late Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi, the Igala community, the Nigerian Navy, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ajaka said that ” his transition at 76 marks the end of an era, and his legacy will forever be etched in our hearts and history.

The statement reads, ” I, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, offer my heartfelt condolences on the passing of a national icon and patriot, Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi. His transition at 76 marks the end of an era, and his legacy will forever be etched in our hearts and history.

“Admiral Ogohi’s illustrious career was a testament to his unwavering commitment to our nation. He made history as the first naval officer to become Chief of Defence Staff and the first to reach four-star rank during a civilian administration. His leadership, vision, and contributions to the Nigerian military are immeasurable.

“He served with honor, integrity, and distinction, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide us. His dedication to duty, passion for excellence, and love for our country will never be forgotten.

“To the family, I offer my deepest sympathies. May Allah grant you strength and fortitude during this difficult time. You will find comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His memory will be a blessing to us all, and his contributions to our nation will never be forgotten.

” We mourn the loss of a great son of Nigeria, a true patriot, and a dedicated servant of our nation. We will miss his wisdom, guidance, and leadership. However, we take solace in the knowledge that his legacy will live on in our hearts and in the annals of Nigerian history”.

